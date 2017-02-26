Moonlight’s Barry Jenkins Wins at Oscars 2017, Gets Standing Ovation!

Barry Jenkins and co-writer Tarell Alvin McCraney hit the stage to accept their award at the 2017 Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday (February 26) in Hollywood.

The Moonlight writers won the award for Best Adapted Screenplay for their work on the film. Barry, who directed the indie hit, adapted the script for Tarell‘s play.

“All you people who feel like there’s no mirror for you… we have your back… for the next 4 years we won’t forget you,” Barry said during the speech.

“This goes out to all those black and brown boys, girls and non-gender conforming who don’t see themselves… this is for you,” Tarell added.