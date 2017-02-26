Moonlight's Trevante Rhodes, Ashton Sanders, & Alex R. Hibbert Team Up For Oscars 2017

The cast of Moonlight looked super sharp at the 2017 Academy Awards.

Stars Trevante Rhodes, Ashton Sanders, and Alex R. Hibbert hit the red carpet together at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday (February 26) in Hollywood.

Also in attendance were their other co-stars Andre Holland, Jharrel Jerome, and Jaden Piner.

Moonlight is nominated for eight awards tonight, and Mahershala Ali has already won for Best Supporting Actor.

FYI: Trevante, Ashton, and Alex are all wearing Calvin Klein collection.

