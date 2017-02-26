Top Stories
Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

RIP Bill Paxton - 'Titanic' Actor Dead at 61

RIP Bill Paxton - 'Titanic' Actor Dead at 61

Natalie Portman Misses Oscars 2017, Explains Why She Can't Attend

Natalie Portman Misses Oscars 2017, Explains Why She Can't Attend

Terrence Howard Says He Was Robbed of an Oscar

Terrence Howard Says He Was Robbed of an Oscar

Sun, 26 February 2017 at 9:26 pm

Moonlight's Trevante Rhodes, Ashton Sanders, & Alex R. Hibbert Team Up For Oscars 2017

Moonlight's Trevante Rhodes, Ashton Sanders, & Alex R. Hibbert Team Up For Oscars 2017

The cast of Moonlight looked super sharp at the 2017 Academy Awards.

Stars Trevante Rhodes, Ashton Sanders, and Alex R. Hibbert hit the red carpet together at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday (February 26) in Hollywood.

Also in attendance were their other co-stars Andre Holland, Jharrel Jerome, and Jaden Piner.

Moonlight is nominated for eight awards tonight, and Mahershala Ali has already won for Best Supporting Actor.

FYI: Trevante, Ashton, and Alex are all wearing Calvin Klein collection.

10+ pictures inside of the Moonlight cast at the 2017 Oscars
Just Jared on Facebook
moonlight cast 2017 oscars red carpet 01
moonlight cast 2017 oscars red carpet 02
moonlight cast 2017 oscars red carpet 03
moonlight cast 2017 oscars red carpet 04
moonlight cast 2017 oscars red carpet 05
moonlight cast 2017 oscars red carpet 06
moonlight cast 2017 oscars red carpet 07
moonlight cast 2017 oscars red carpet 08
moonlight cast 2017 oscars red carpet 09
moonlight cast 2017 oscars red carpet 10

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Oscars, Alex R. Hibbert, Andre Holland, Ashton Sanders, Jaden Piner, Jharrel Jerome, Oscars, Trevante Rhodes

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lea Michele shows off her super sexy beach body - TMZ
  • A major Dancing with the Stars pro isn't returning for season 24 - Gossip Cop
  • Dove Cameron celebrates her Galore cover with some of her closest friends - Just Jared Jr
  • George W. Bush's daughter is set to headline a Planned Parenthood charity event - Wetpaint
  • Are Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus dating? - Lainey Gossip
  • Katherine Heigl's CBS drama Doubt has been cancelled - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here