Neil Fingleton Dead - 'Game of Thrones' Actor Passes Away at 36

Neil Fingleton has sadly passed away at the age of 36, according to TMZ.

The Game of Thrones actor, who was 7’7″ tall, died from heart failure on Saturday (February 26).

In addition to playing Mag the Mighty on GOT, he also made appearances on Dr. Who, X-Men: First Class and Avengers Age of Ultron.

Neil also held the title of the tallest man in Britain and was among the 25 tallest men in the world.

Our thoughts are with Neil‘s family and friends during this difficult time.