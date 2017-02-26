Top Stories
RIP Bill Paxton - 'Titanic' Actor Dead at 61

RIP Bill Paxton - 'Titanic' Actor Dead at 61

2017 Oscars - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

2017 Oscars - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

Independent Spirit Awards 2017 - Full Coverage!

Independent Spirit Awards 2017 - Full Coverage!

Terrence Howard Says He Was Robbed of an Oscar

Terrence Howard Says He Was Robbed of an Oscar

Sun, 26 February 2017 at 3:41 pm

Neil Fingleton Dead - 'Game of Thrones' Actor Passes Away at 36

Neil Fingleton Dead - 'Game of Thrones' Actor Passes Away at 36

Neil Fingleton has sadly passed away at the age of 36, according to TMZ.

The Game of Thrones actor, who was 7’7″ tall, died from heart failure on Saturday (February 26).

In addition to playing Mag the Mighty on GOT, he also made appearances on Dr. Who, X-Men: First Class and Avengers Age of Ultron.

Neil also held the title of the tallest man in Britain and was among the 25 tallest men in the world.

Our thoughts are with Neil‘s family and friends during this difficult time.

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: WENN
Posted to: Game of Thrones, Neil Fingleton, RIP

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lea Michele shows off her super sexy beach body - TMZ
  • A major Dancing with the Stars pro isn't returning for season 24 - Gossip Cop
  • Dove Cameron celebrates her Galore cover with some of her closest friends - Just Jared Jr
  • George W. Bush's daughter is set to headline a Planned Parenthood charity event - Wetpaint
  • Are Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus dating? - Lainey Gossip
  • Katherine Heigl's CBS drama Doubt has been cancelled - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here