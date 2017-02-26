New Dad Mahershala Ali Looks So Suave at Oscars 2017!

Top Stories
Mahershala Ali looks so dapper while walking the red carpet at the 2017 Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday (February 26) in Hollywood.

The 43-year-old actor and his wife Amatus welcomed their first child together last week and now he is nominated for an Oscar this evening!

Mahershala is up for Best Supporting Actor for his work in Moonlight. He is nominated against Hell or High Water‘s Jeff Bridges, Manchester By the Sea‘s Lucas Hedges, Lion‘s Dev Patel, and Nocturnal AnimalsMichael Shannon.

FYI: Mahershala is wearing an Ermenegildo Zegna Couture tuxedo, shirt, bow tie, and pocket square with Monique Pean Homme shirt studs.
