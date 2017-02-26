Top Stories
RIP Bill Paxton - 'Titanic' Actor Dead at 61

RIP Bill Paxton - 'Titanic' Actor Dead at 61

2017 Oscars - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

2017 Oscars - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

Independent Spirit Awards 2017 - Full Coverage!

Independent Spirit Awards 2017 - Full Coverage!

Terrence Howard Says He Was Robbed of an Oscar

Terrence Howard Says He Was Robbed of an Oscar

Sun, 26 February 2017 at 12:10 pm

'New York Times' to Air Ad During Oscars, Donald Trump Reacts

'New York Times' to Air Ad During Oscars, Donald Trump Reacts

The New York Times is set to air a television ad during the 2017 Oscars tonight and Donald Trump is not happy about it.

The publication’s 30-second spot is titled “The Truth Is Hard” and is in obvious response to Trump‘s criticism of the media.

“The truth is our nation is more divided than ever,” the ad reads. “The truth is hard. The truth is hard to find. The truth is hard to know. The truth is more important now than ever.”

Trump tweeted, “For first time the failing @nytimes will take an ad (a bad one) to help save its failing reputation. Try reporting accurately & fairly!”

Watch the NYT Oscars ad below:


The New York Times “Truth is Hard” Oscars Commercial
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Oscars, Donald Trump, Oscars

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lea Michele shows off her super sexy beach body - TMZ
  • A major Dancing with the Stars pro isn't returning for season 24 - Gossip Cop
  • Dove Cameron celebrates her Galore cover with some of her closest friends - Just Jared Jr
  • George W. Bush's daughter is set to headline a Planned Parenthood charity event - Wetpaint
  • Are Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus dating? - Lainey Gossip
  • Katherine Heigl's CBS drama Doubt has been cancelled - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here