'New York Times' to Air Ad During Oscars, Donald Trump Reacts

The New York Times is set to air a television ad during the 2017 Oscars tonight and Donald Trump is not happy about it.

The publication’s 30-second spot is titled “The Truth Is Hard” and is in obvious response to Trump‘s criticism of the media.

“The truth is our nation is more divided than ever,” the ad reads. “The truth is hard. The truth is hard to find. The truth is hard to know. The truth is more important now than ever.”

Trump tweeted, “For first time the failing @nytimes will take an ad (a bad one) to help save its failing reputation. Try reporting accurately & fairly!”

Watch the NYT Oscars ad below:



The New York Times “Truth is Hard” Oscars Commercial