Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

RIP Bill Paxton - 'Titanic' Actor Dead at 61

Natalie Portman Misses Oscars 2017, Explains Why She Can't Attend

Terrence Howard Says He Was Robbed of an Oscar

Sun, 26 February 2017 at 8:24 pm

Nicole Kidman & Husband Keith Urban Hold Hands on Oscars 2017 Red Carpet

Nicole Kidman & Husband Keith Urban Hold Hands on Oscars 2017 Red Carpet

Nicole Kidman and her husband Keith Urban hit the red carpet at the 2017 Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday (February 26) in Hollywood.

The 49-year-old actress held hands with Keith, 49, while walking down the carpet at the event.

Nicole is nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the Oscars for her work in the movie Lion. She is up against FencesViola Davis, Moonlight‘s Naomie Harris, Hidden FiguresOctavia Spencer, and Manchester By the Sea‘s Michelle Williams.

The real-life woman who Nicole plays in the movie is also at the event as the film is nominated for Best Picture.

FYI: Nicole is wearing an Armani Prive dress.
Photos: Getty
