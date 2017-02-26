Top Stories
RIP Bill Paxton - 'Titanic' Actor Dead at 61

2017 Oscars - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

Independent Spirit Awards 2017 - Full Coverage!

Terrence Howard Says He Was Robbed of an Oscar

Sun, 26 February 2017 at 10:24 am

Nicole Kidman & Naomi Watts Team Up For Oscars 2017 Party

Nicole Kidman & Naomi Watts Team Up For Oscars 2017 Party

Nicole Kidman and Naomi Watts‘ friendship is still going strong.

The longtime BFFs posed together inside the 2017 Charles Finch & Chanel Pre-Oscar Awards Dinner at Madeo Restaurant on Saturday (February 25) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Nicole is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Lion.

That same night, Nicole stepped out for The Weinstein Company’s 2017 Pre-Oscar Dinner in partnership with Bvlgari and Grey Goose at Montage Beverly Hills.

Nicole is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Lion.

She’s up against Viola Davis for Fences, Naomie Harris for Moonlight, Octavia Spencer for Hidden Figures, and Michelle Williams for Manchester by the Sea.
