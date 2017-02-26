Nicole Kidman & Naomi Watts Team Up For Oscars 2017 Party

Nicole Kidman and Naomi Watts‘ friendship is still going strong.

The longtime BFFs posed together inside the 2017 Charles Finch & Chanel Pre-Oscar Awards Dinner at Madeo Restaurant on Saturday (February 25) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nicole Kidman

That same night, Nicole stepped out for The Weinstein Company’s 2017 Pre-Oscar Dinner in partnership with Bvlgari and Grey Goose at Montage Beverly Hills.

Nicole is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Lion.

She’s up against Viola Davis for Fences, Naomie Harris for Moonlight, Octavia Spencer for Hidden Figures, and Michelle Williams for Manchester by the Sea.