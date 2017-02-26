Nominee Isabelle Huppert Stuns in Armani on Oscars 2017 Red Carpet

Top Stories
Sun, 26 February 2017 at 6:14 pm

Isabelle Huppert has arrived for her night at the 2017 Academy Awards!

The 63-year-old actress is nominated tonight in the Best Actress category for her work in Elle.

The big show is being broadcast live from the Dolby Theatre on Sunday (February 26) in Hollywood.

The Best Actress category features some stiff competition including Emma Stone, Ruth Negga, Natalie Portman, and Meryl Streep.

Make sure to tune in for the Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, TONIGHT at 8:30pm ET/5:30pm PT on ABC!

FYI: Isabelle is wearing Armani.
  AoT

    She looks really good for her age. I wish she would win instead of Emma.

