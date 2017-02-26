Top Stories
Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

RIP Bill Paxton - 'Titanic' Actor Dead at 61

Natalie Portman Misses Oscars 2017, Explains Why She Can't Attend

Terrence Howard Says He Was Robbed of an Oscar

Sun, 26 February 2017 at 5:51 pm

Nominee Ruth Negga Shows Support for ACLU on Oscars 2017 Red Carpet

Ruth Negga gave a special shout out to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) on the 2017 Academy Awards red carpet.

The 35-year-old Loving actress – who is a nominee tonight at the show held at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday (February 26) in Hollywood –

Ruth wore an ACLU ribbon on her red dress as she walked the red carpet.

Best of luck to Ruth and all of the nominees this evening.

Make sure to tune in for the Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, TONIGHT at 8:30pm ET/5:30pm PT on ABC!

FYI: Ruth is wearing Valentino.
Photos: Getty
  • persononhere

    no. red dress on a red carpet? and a high neck and pulled back hair? she looks like an old maid not a movie star

  • Rosalie

    She’s a striking woman.

