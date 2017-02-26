Nominees Jeff Bridges & Michael Shannon Walk Oscars Red Carpet with Their Wives

Jeff Bridges and Michael Shannon look dapper on the red carpet at the 2017 Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday (February 26) in Hollywood.

The guys are both nominated for Best Supporting Actor this evening for their work in Hell or High Water and Nocturnal Animals, respectively.

Also up for the award are Moonlight‘s Mahershala Ali, Manchester By the Sea‘s Lucas Hedges, and Lion‘s Dev Patel.

Jeff was joined on the red carpet by his wife Susan while Michael received support from his wife Kate.