Olivier Martinez Runs Errands Around Town in L.A.

Olivier Martinez chats on his phone while enjoying the afternoon on Thursday (February 23) in Los Angeles.

The 51-year-old French actor rocked sweatpants and a bomber jacket as he was spotted picking up some books at a bookstore.

Since finalizing his divorce from Halle Berry back in December, Olivier has been staying out of the spotlight.

Halle recently shared in an interview that she feels “guilty” about her failed marriages.

“All of those relationships were necessary for me,” Halle said. “We all come here with lessons that we have to learn and those relationships provided me with lessons that got me to where I am right now.”