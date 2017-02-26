Top Stories
Independent Spirit Awards 2017 - Full Coverage!

Independent Spirit Awards 2017 - Full Coverage!

Meryl Streep Fires Back at Karl Lagerfeld, Says He Defamed Her

Meryl Streep Fires Back at Karl Lagerfeld, Says He Defamed Her

Remy Ma Disses Nicki Minaj on 'Shether' - Stream &amp; Lyrics!

Remy Ma Disses Nicki Minaj on 'Shether' - Stream & Lyrics!

See the Incredible Gifts that Garth Brooks Gave His 5 Millionth Concertgoer!

See the Incredible Gifts that Garth Brooks Gave His 5 Millionth Concertgoer!

Sun, 26 February 2017 at 5:00 am

Olivier Martinez Runs Errands Around Town in L.A.

Olivier Martinez Runs Errands Around Town in L.A.

Olivier Martinez chats on his phone while enjoying the afternoon on Thursday (February 23) in Los Angeles.

The 51-year-old French actor rocked sweatpants and a bomber jacket as he was spotted picking up some books at a bookstore.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Olivier Martinez

Since finalizing his divorce from Halle Berry back in December, Olivier has been staying out of the spotlight.

Halle recently shared in an interview that she feels “guilty” about her failed marriages.

“All of those relationships were necessary for me,” Halle said. “We all come here with lessons that we have to learn and those relationships provided me with lessons that got me to where I am right now.”
Just Jared on Facebook
oliver martinez runs errands around town in la 01
oliver martinez runs errands around town in la 02
oliver martinez runs errands around town in la 03
oliver martinez runs errands around town in la 04
oliver martinez runs errands around town in la 05
oliver martinez runs errands around town in la 06
oliver martinez runs errands around town in la 07
oliver martinez runs errands around town in la 08

Photos: FameFlyNet Pictures
Posted to: Olivier Martinez

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lea Michele shows off her super sexy beach body - TMZ
  • A major Dancing with the Stars pro isn't returning for season 24 - Gossip Cop
  • Dove Cameron celebrates her Galore cover with some of her closest friends - Just Jared Jr
  • George W. Bush's daughter is set to headline a Planned Parenthood charity event - Wetpaint
  • Are Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus dating? - Lainey Gossip
  • Katherine Heigl's CBS drama Doubt has been cancelled - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here