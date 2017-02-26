Oscars 2017 - Full Performers & Presenters List!
So many big names will be taking the stage at tonight’s 2017 Academy Awards, and we have your rundown of all the performers and presenters!
Three of the Best Original Song nominees will be performed, including Lin-Manuel Miranda‘s “How Far I Will Go” from Moana (performed with Auli’i Cravalho), Justin Timberlake‘s “Can’t Stop the Feeling” from Trolls, and “Audition (The Fools Who Dream)” from La La Land (performed by John Legend).
As for presenters, everyone from Leonardo DiCaprio and Brie Larson to Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone will hand out accolades.
Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the 2017 Oscars will air live TONIGHT, February 26 @ 7pm EST on ABC.
In case you missed it, check out the full list of nominations now!
Click inside for the full list of Oscars performers and presenters…
Performers
Auli’i Cravalho and Lin-Manuel Miranda – “How Far I’ll Go” from Moana
John Legend – “Audition (The Fools Who Dream)” and “City of Stars” from La La Land
Sting – “The Empty Chair” from Jim: The James Foley Story
Justin Timberlake – “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” from Trolls
Sara Bareilles – In Memoriam tribute
Presenters
Randy Thomas
Dwayne Johnson
Mark Rylance
John Cho
Leslie Mann
Alicia Vikander
Gael García Bernal
Leonardo DiCaprio
Brie Larson
Warren Beatty
Faye Dunaway
Amy Adams
Riz Ahmed
Jennifer Aniston
Javier Bardem
Jason Bateman
Halle Berry
Sofia Boutella
Matt Damon
Jamie Dornan
Chris Evans
Michael J. Fox
Ryan Gosling
Salma Hayek
Taraji P. Henson
Samuel L. Jackson
Scarlett Johansson
Dakota Johnson
Felicity Jones
Shirley MacLaine
Kate McKinnon
Janelle Monáe
David Oyelowo
Dev Patel
Seth Rogen
Octavia Spencer
Hailee Steinfeld
Meryl Streep
Emma Stone
Charlize Theron
Vince Vaughn