Oscars 2017 - Full Performers & Presenters List!

So many big names will be taking the stage at tonight’s 2017 Academy Awards, and we have your rundown of all the performers and presenters!

Three of the Best Original Song nominees will be performed, including Lin-Manuel Miranda‘s “How Far I Will Go” from Moana (performed with Auli’i Cravalho), Justin Timberlake‘s “Can’t Stop the Feeling” from Trolls, and “Audition (The Fools Who Dream)” from La La Land (performed by John Legend).

As for presenters, everyone from Leonardo DiCaprio and Brie Larson to Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone will hand out accolades.

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the 2017 Oscars will air live TONIGHT, February 26 @ 7pm EST on ABC.

Performers

Auli’i Cravalho and Lin-Manuel Miranda – “How Far I’ll Go” from Moana

John Legend – “Audition (The Fools Who Dream)” and “City of Stars” from La La Land

Sting – “The Empty Chair” from Jim: The James Foley Story

Justin Timberlake – “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” from Trolls

Sara Bareilles – In Memoriam tribute

Presenters

Randy Thomas

Dwayne Johnson

Mark Rylance

John Cho

Leslie Mann

Alicia Vikander

Gael García Bernal

Leonardo DiCaprio

Brie Larson

Warren Beatty

Faye Dunaway

Amy Adams

Riz Ahmed

Jennifer Aniston

Javier Bardem

Jason Bateman

Halle Berry

Sofia Boutella

Matt Damon

Jamie Dornan

Chris Evans

Michael J. Fox

Ryan Gosling

Salma Hayek

Taraji P. Henson

Samuel L. Jackson

Scarlett Johansson

Dakota Johnson

Felicity Jones

Shirley MacLaine

Kate McKinnon

Janelle Monáe

David Oyelowo

Dev Patel

Seth Rogen

Octavia Spencer

Hailee Steinfeld

Meryl Streep

Emma Stone

Charlize Theron

Vince Vaughn