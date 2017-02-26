Top Stories
RIP Bill Paxton - 'Titanic' Actor Dead at 61

2017 Oscars - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

Independent Spirit Awards 2017 - Full Coverage!

Terrence Howard Says He Was Robbed of an Oscar

Sun, 26 February 2017 at 4:00 pm

Oscars 2017 Live Stream - Watch Red Carpet Video Here!

The red carpet is set to kick off soon at the 2017 Academy Awards and you can watch the live stream video of all the celebrity arrivals right here!

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the show is taking place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday evening (February 26) and some of the biggest stars in the industry will be attending.

The 2017 Oscars will air live TONIGHT, February 26 @ 7pm EST on ABC.

Be sure to check JustJared.com all evening long for ton of photos and video from the red carpet and show!

In case you missed them, check out the full list of nominations, in addition to the list of performers and presenters!

To watch the Oscars live stream, head over to ABC.com.
