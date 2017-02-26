Oscars 2017: Why Each Best Picture Nominee Deserves to Win

The 2017 Academy Awards will be taking place this weekend and there are nine nominees for Best Picture at this year’s ceremony.

The nine films that are nominated are Arrival, Fences, Hacksaw Ridge, Hell or High Water, Hidden Figures, La La Land, Lion, Manchester By the Sea, and Moonlight.

While all of them are so deserving to win, only one of them will be victorious on Sunday night. Make sure to check out our predictions in all of the major categories if you haven’t read those yet!

All nine of the films should be celebrated for their accomplishments and the many nominations they have achieved this year, so we decided to point out why each film deserves to win Best Picture.

