Oscars Blue Ribbon: What Does It Mean?

One fashion trend that you might notice at the 2017 Academy Awards is a blue ribbon that many celebs are wearing to show their support for the ACLU.

Ruth Negga, Karlie Kloss, and Lin-Manuel Miranda are some of the stars who were spotted wearing the blue ribbon on the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday (February 26) in Hollywood.

In the movie Loving, Ruth portrays one half of an interracial couple who were arrested and ordered to leave Virginia if they wanted to stay married. Their case was taken up by the ACLU and the Supreme Court was on their side.

The ACLU reached out to all of the major nominees to ask them to “Stand with the ACLU” at the awards show. Stay tuned to see who else is wearing the ribbon!

Check out this complete list of celebs wearing the blue ribbon tonight!