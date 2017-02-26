Top Stories
Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

RIP Bill Paxton - 'Titanic' Actor Dead at 61

Natalie Portman Misses Oscars 2017, Explains Why She Can't Attend

Terrence Howard Says He Was Robbed of an Oscar

Sun, 26 February 2017 at 9:50 pm

Priyanka Chopra & Laura Dern Are Oscars 2017 Beauties

Priyanka Chopra brought some serious geometrics to the 2017 Academy Awards.

The 34-year-old Quantico star looked amazing on the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday (February 26) in Hollywood.

Also in attendance was Big Little Lies actress Laura Dern.

“Oscars prep! 💯twinning with @mubinarattonsey @patidubroff @lacyredway here we go,” Priyanka captioned an Instagram photo earlier in the day.

FYI: Priyanka is wearing a Ralph & Russo dress and Lorraine Schwartz jewels.

