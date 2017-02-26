Priyanka Chopra & Laura Dern Are Oscars 2017 Beauties

Priyanka Chopra brought some serious geometrics to the 2017 Academy Awards.

The 34-year-old Quantico star looked amazing on the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday (February 26) in Hollywood.

Also in attendance was Big Little Lies actress Laura Dern.

“Oscars prep! 💯twinning with @mubinarattonsey @patidubroff @lacyredway here we go,” Priyanka captioned an Instagram photo earlier in the day.

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Feb 26, 2017 at 1:15pm PST

FYI: Priyanka is wearing a Ralph & Russo dress and Lorraine Schwartz jewels.

