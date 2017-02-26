Top Stories
Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

RIP Bill Paxton - 'Titanic' Actor Dead at 61

Natalie Portman Misses Oscars 2017, Explains Why She Can't Attend

Terrence Howard Says He Was Robbed of an Oscar

Sun, 26 February 2017 at 11:45 pm

Rashida Jones Celebrates Her Birthday Weekend at Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Rashida Jones Celebrates Her Birthday Weekend at Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Rashida Jones is carrying out her birthday festivities in style!

The actress – who just turned 41 years old yesterday – looked elegant in a dark blue dress while checking out the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday (February 26) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

She was joined by fellow actress Amanda Peet, shimmering in a metallic gown.

“#TB to my bday three years ago when my two sisters surprised me with a NEW EDITION SERENADE. 😱😱😱😱😰,” Rashida captioned the Instagram photo below. “I went into the most intense state of joyous shock I have ever felt (check out my face). Can You Stand The Rain, Sensitivity, Poison, Tenderoni and so much more…it all happened and I will never forget it. Dream come true. Thank you and love you eternally @kidadajonesog @martinafotos1 (shout out to a background cameo by @theoliverhudson).”

A post shared by Rashida Jones (@rashidajones) on

FYI: Rashida is wearing a Prada gown, Jimmy Choo sandals, and Dauphin jewelry. Amanda is wearing Michael Kors.

Click inside to see another post Rashida shared…
Getty
