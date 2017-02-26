Top Stories
Independent Spirit Awards 2017 - Full Coverage!

Meryl Streep Fires Back at Karl Lagerfeld, Says He Defamed Her

Remy Ma Disses Nicki Minaj on 'Shether' - Stream &amp; Lyrics!

See the Incredible Gifts that Garth Brooks Gave His 5 Millionth Concertgoer!

Sun, 26 February 2017 at 9:47 am

Ruth Negga & Janelle Monae Party With Chanel Pre-Oscars

Ruth Negga never fails to impress when it comes to her style.

The 35-year-old Loving star stepped out looking stunning at the 2017 Charles Finch & Chanel Pre-Oscar Awards Dinner at Madeo Restaurant on Saturday night (February 25) in Los Angeles.

Also in attendance were Hidden Figures star Janelle Monae, Quantico‘s Priyanka Chopra, xXx: Return of Xander Cage‘s Deepika Padukone, stylist Rachel Zoe, Barley Famous star Erin Foster, and The Mummy‘s Sofia Boutella.

Ruth‘s up for Best Actress, in case you didn’t know!

15+ pictures inside of Ruth Negga, Janelle Monae, and others at the Chanel party…
Photos: Getty, Chanel, BFA
Posted to: 2017 Oscars Week, Deepika Padukone, Erin Foster, Janelle Monae, Priyanka Chopra, Rachel Zoe, Ruth Negga, Sofia Boutella

