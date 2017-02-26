Ruth Negga & Janelle Monae Party With Chanel Pre-Oscars

Ruth Negga never fails to impress when it comes to her style.

The 35-year-old Loving star stepped out looking stunning at the 2017 Charles Finch & Chanel Pre-Oscar Awards Dinner at Madeo Restaurant on Saturday night (February 25) in Los Angeles.

Also in attendance were Hidden Figures star Janelle Monae, Quantico‘s Priyanka Chopra, xXx: Return of Xander Cage‘s Deepika Padukone, stylist Rachel Zoe, Barley Famous star Erin Foster, and The Mummy‘s Sofia Boutella.

Ruth‘s up for Best Actress, in case you didn’t know!

