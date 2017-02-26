Top Stories
Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

RIP Bill Paxton - 'Titanic' Actor Dead at 61

Natalie Portman Misses Oscars 2017, Explains Why She Can't Attend

Terrence Howard Says He Was Robbed of an Oscar

Sun, 26 February 2017 at 8:07 pm

Ryan Gosling is Gucci Handsome on Oscars 2017 Red Carpet

Ryan Gosling has never looked hotter than on the 2017 Academy Awards red carpet.

The 36-year-old La La Land star stepped out in style at the the Dolby Theatre on Sunday (February 26) in Hollywood.

Ryan is nominated for Best Actor for his role in the musical film.

If you remember, he was nominated in this category back in 2006 for Half Nelson.

This year he’s up Casey Affleck for Manchester by the Sea, Andrew Garfield for Hacksaw Ridge, Viggo Mortensen for Captain Fantastic, and Denzel Washington for Fences.

FYI: Ryan is wearing Gucci.
