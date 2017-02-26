Ryan Lochte & Pregnant Fiancee Kayla Rae Reid Pick Up Cool Swag at Pre-Oscar Style Lounge!

Ryan Lochte poses for a cute photo with his pregnant fiancee Kayla Rae Reid while stopping by Kari Feinstein’s Pre-Oscar Style Lounge on Thursday (February 23) at the Andaz Hotel in Los Angeles.

Miles Teller was also spotted stopping by the lounge that day to check out all of the cool new swag that was being gifted to celebs!

There was a second day of the Style Lounge and some of the celebs who popped in on Friday included Jessica Szohr, Malin Akerman, Kat Graham, and Ruby Rose with girlfriend Jess Origliasso.

Click inside to see the list of sponsors who gave out products…

Pikagos- luxury leather goods

iDeal of Sweden- high end tech cases

Skin Inc – customized skincare

Zazen Bear – fine jewelry

Votivo – luxury candles

Palace Resorts- Jamaica

Polaroid

Pimax- virtual reality headsets

Chapstick

Melissa Shoes

Teva Shoes

Re;Code -clothing

Glyph- personal theatre device

Petcube- pet camera

Casper – mattresses

ULA Launch- trips to rocket launches and space missions