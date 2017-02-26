Ryan Seacrest & Giuliana Rancic Kick Off Oscars 2017 Red Carpet!

Ryan Seacrest suits up while hitting the red carpet at the 2017 Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday (February 26) in Hollywood.

The 42-year-old television personality will be hosting the E! Live from the Red Carpet special and his co-host Giuliana Rancic was also seen on the carpet.

Other red carpet hosts hitting the carpet included Louise Roe, Stacy London, Nancy O’Dell, and Zuri Hall.

FYI: Giuliana is wearing a Georges Chakra Couture gown. Stacy is wearing an alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet gown. Louise is wearing a Pronovias gown.