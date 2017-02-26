Top Stories
RIP Bill Paxton - 'Titanic' Actor Dead at 61

RIP Bill Paxton - 'Titanic' Actor Dead at 61

2017 Oscars - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

2017 Oscars - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

Independent Spirit Awards 2017 - Full Coverage!

Independent Spirit Awards 2017 - Full Coverage!

Terrence Howard Says He Was Robbed of an Oscar

Terrence Howard Says He Was Robbed of an Oscar

Sun, 26 February 2017 at 5:32 pm

Ryan Seacrest & Giuliana Rancic Kick Off Oscars 2017 Red Carpet!

Ryan Seacrest & Giuliana Rancic Kick Off Oscars 2017 Red Carpet!

Ryan Seacrest suits up while hitting the red carpet at the 2017 Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday (February 26) in Hollywood.

The 42-year-old television personality will be hosting the E! Live from the Red Carpet special and his co-host Giuliana Rancic was also seen on the carpet.

Other red carpet hosts hitting the carpet included Louise Roe, Stacy London, Nancy O’Dell, and Zuri Hall.

FYI: Giuliana is wearing a Georges Chakra Couture gown. Stacy is wearing an alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet gown. Louise is wearing a Pronovias gown.
Just Jared on Facebook
ryan seacrest giuliana rancic oscars 2017 red carpet 01
ryan seacrest giuliana rancic oscars 2017 red carpet 02
ryan seacrest giuliana rancic oscars 2017 red carpet 03
ryan seacrest giuliana rancic oscars 2017 red carpet 04
ryan seacrest giuliana rancic oscars 2017 red carpet 05
ryan seacrest giuliana rancic oscars 2017 red carpet 06
ryan seacrest giuliana rancic oscars 2017 red carpet 07
ryan seacrest giuliana rancic oscars 2017 red carpet 08
ryan seacrest giuliana rancic oscars 2017 red carpet 09
ryan seacrest giuliana rancic oscars 2017 red carpet 10
ryan seacrest giuliana rancic oscars 2017 red carpet 11
ryan seacrest giuliana rancic oscars 2017 red carpet 12
ryan seacrest giuliana rancic oscars 2017 red carpet 13
ryan seacrest giuliana rancic oscars 2017 red carpet 14

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Oscars, Giuliana Rancic, Louise Roe, Nancy O'Dell, Oscars, Ryan Seacrest, Stacy London, Zuri Hall

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lea Michele shows off her super sexy beach body - TMZ
  • A major Dancing with the Stars pro isn't returning for season 24 - Gossip Cop
  • Dove Cameron celebrates her Galore cover with some of her closest friends - Just Jared Jr
  • George W. Bush's daughter is set to headline a Planned Parenthood charity event - Wetpaint
  • Are Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus dating? - Lainey Gossip
  • Katherine Heigl's CBS drama Doubt has been cancelled - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here