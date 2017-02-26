Top Stories
Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

RIP Bill Paxton - 'Titanic' Actor Dead at 61

Natalie Portman Misses Oscars 2017, Explains Why She Can't Attend

Terrence Howard Says He Was Robbed of an Oscar

Sun, 26 February 2017 at 9:08 pm

Salma Hayek is Sexy in Lace for the Oscars 2017

Salma Hayek is Sexy in Lace for the Oscars 2017

Salma Hayek stuns as she arrives at the 2017 Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday (February 26) in Hollywood.

The 50-year-old actress showed off her curves in a black, lace gown for the red carpet.

Before hitting the red carpet, Salma took to Instagram to share a selfie while heading to the Oscars.

Eugenio Lopez and I on our way to the #oscars. Con #eugeniolopez Camino a los #oscares

A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) on

FYI: Salma is wearing an Alexander McQueen dress, Sophia Webster shoes, and Fred Leighton jewelry while carrying a McQueen bag.
