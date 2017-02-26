Sun, 26 February 2017 at 9:08 pm
Salma Hayek is Sexy in Lace for the Oscars 2017
Salma Hayek stuns as she arrives at the 2017 Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday (February 26) in Hollywood.
The 50-year-old actress showed off her curves in a black, lace gown for the red carpet.
Before hitting the red carpet, Salma took to Instagram to share a selfie while heading to the Oscars.
FYI: Salma is wearing an Alexander McQueen dress, Sophia Webster shoes, and Fred Leighton jewelry while carrying a McQueen bag.
