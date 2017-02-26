Sara Bareilles’ Oscars In Memoriam Video 2017 - Watch Her Sing Joni Mitchell’s ‘Both Sides Now’

Sara Bareilles gives a stunning performance during the In Memoriam segment at the 2017 Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday (February 26) in Hollywood.

The Grammy-nominated singer performed the classic Joni Mitchell song “Both Sides Now” while paying tribute to the stars that we have lost in the past year.

Sara will be making her Broadway debut next month in the musical Waitress, a show she wrote the score for!

Watch the performance below.