Sun, 26 February 2017 at 11:41 pm
Sara Bareilles’ Oscars In Memoriam Video 2017 - Watch Her Sing Joni Mitchell’s ‘Both Sides Now’
Sara Bareilles gives a stunning performance during the In Memoriam segment at the 2017 Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday (February 26) in Hollywood.
The Grammy-nominated singer performed the classic Joni Mitchell song “Both Sides Now” while paying tribute to the stars that we have lost in the past year.
CELEBRITY DEATHS IN 2017: We have already lost many stars this year
Sara will be making her Broadway debut next month in the musical Waitress, a show she wrote the score for!
Watch the performance below.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: 2017 Oscars, Joni Mitchell, Oscars, Sara Bareilles
Sponsored Links by ZergNet