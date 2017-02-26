Top Stories
Sun, 26 February 2017 at 11:41 pm

Sara Bareilles’ Oscars In Memoriam Video 2017 - Watch Her Sing Joni Mitchell’s ‘Both Sides Now’

Sara Bareilles’ Oscars In Memoriam Video 2017 - Watch Her Sing Joni Mitchell’s ‘Both Sides Now’

Sara Bareilles gives a stunning performance during the In Memoriam segment at the 2017 Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday (February 26) in Hollywood.

The Grammy-nominated singer performed the classic Joni Mitchell song “Both Sides Now” while paying tribute to the stars that we have lost in the past year.

CELEBRITY DEATHS IN 2017: We have already lost many stars this year

Sara will be making her Broadway debut next month in the musical Waitress, a show she wrote the score for!

Watch the performance below.
Photos: Getty
