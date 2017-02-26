Sara Bareilles Looks Lovely in Red at the Oscars 2017

Sara Bareilles was radiant in red at the 2017 Academy Awards!

The 37-year-old singer and actress stepped out on the red carpet on Sunday afternoon (February 26) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Later in the show, Sara is set to take the stage to singer during the In Memoriam tribute.

FYI: Sara is wearing a Romona Keveža gown and Marco Bicego jewelry.