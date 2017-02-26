Top Stories
Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

RIP Bill Paxton - 'Titanic' Actor Dead at 61

Natalie Portman Misses Oscars 2017, Explains Why She Can't Attend

Terrence Howard Says He Was Robbed of an Oscar

Sun, 26 February 2017 at 10:14 pm

Sara Bareilles Looks Lovely in Red at the Oscars 2017

Sara Bareilles was radiant in red at the 2017 Academy Awards!

The 37-year-old singer and actress stepped out on the red carpet on Sunday afternoon (February 26) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Later in the show, Sara is set to take the stage to singer during the In Memoriam tribute.

Make sure to tune in for the Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, TONIGHT at 8:30pm ET/5:30pm PT on ABC!

FYI: Sara is wearing a Romona Keveža gown and Marco Bicego jewelry.
