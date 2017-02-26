Selena Gomez Says 'Hey Baby' to The Weeknd In New Instagram Story

Selena Gomez continues to be a supportive girlfriend!

The 24-year-old entertainer has been on tour with her boyfriend The Weeknd on the European leg of his Starboy World Tour.

In a new Instagram Story, Selena records a screen of his performance while backstage on Sunday (February 26), and when he pops up on the screen, she says, “Hey baby.”

This isn’t the first story Selena has shared of The Weeknd on tour. Earlier in the weekend, Selena posted a photo of her heels while sitting in the crowd at his concert.

Selena also wore one of the shirts from his merchandise in a photo posted while hanging out with family and friends.