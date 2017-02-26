Top Stories
Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

RIP Bill Paxton - 'Titanic' Actor Dead at 61

Natalie Portman Misses Oscars 2017, Explains Why She Can't Attend

Terrence Howard Says He Was Robbed of an Oscar

Sun, 26 February 2017 at 9:55 pm

Seth Rogen & Jason Bateman Suit Up For Oscars 2017

Seth Rogen and Jason Bateman had some lovely dates to the 2017 Academy Awards!

The two men hit the red carpet with their wives, Lauren Miller and Amanda Anka, on Sunday afternoon (February 26) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Later in the show, Jason joined Kate McKinnon on stage to present the Oscars for best makeup and hairstyling.

Seth is also set to take to the stage to present an award.

Make sure to tune in for the Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, TONIGHT at 8:30pm ET/5:30pm PT on ABC!
Getty
