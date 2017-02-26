Shirley MacLaine Gets Standing Ovation at Oscars 2017!

Charlize Theron bows down to her idol Shirley MacLaine while presenting at the 2017 Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday (February 26) in Hollywood.

The 82-year-old Oscar-winning actress received a standing ovation from the audience when she walked on stage with Charlize, a fellow Oscar winner.

Shirley might be in her 80s, but that doesn’t mean she is anywhere close to retiring! Her upcoming movie The Last Word will hit theaters this Friday and she has several other films in production.

FYI: Charlize is wearing a Dior Couture gown, Gianvito Rossi shoes, and Chopard jewelry.