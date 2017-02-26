Top Stories
Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

RIP Bill Paxton - 'Titanic' Actor Dead at 61

RIP Bill Paxton - 'Titanic' Actor Dead at 61

Natalie Portman Misses Oscars 2017, Explains Why She Can't Attend

Natalie Portman Misses Oscars 2017, Explains Why She Can't Attend

Terrence Howard Says He Was Robbed of an Oscar

Terrence Howard Says He Was Robbed of an Oscar

Sun, 26 February 2017 at 5:59 pm

Singer Sofia Carson Stuns at Her First Oscars Ever!

Singer Sofia Carson Stuns at Her First Oscars Ever!

Sofia Carson looks so glamorous at the 2017 Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday (February 26) in Hollywood.

This is the Descendants actress and singer’s first ever Oscars, and she looks nothing less than stunning for it!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sofia Carson

If you haven’t heard, Sofia will be hosting the All Access live stream with Sports Reporter Ben Lyons on Facebook!

Be sure to check it out on Facebook.com/TheAcademy, beginning at 7PM ET/4PM PT.

Make sure to tune in for the Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, TONIGHT at 8:30pm ET/5:30pm PT on ABC!

FYI: Sofia is wearing a Monique Lhuillier dress and brooch with Christian Louboutin shoes.
Just Jared on Facebook
sofia carson first ever 2017 oscars 01
sofia carson first ever 2017 oscars 02
sofia carson first ever 2017 oscars 03
sofia carson first ever 2017 oscars 04
sofia carson first ever 2017 oscars 05
sofia carson first ever 2017 oscars 06
sofia carson first ever 2017 oscars 07
sofia carson first ever 2017 oscars 08
sofia carson first ever 2017 oscars 09
sofia carson first ever 2017 oscars 10

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Oscars, Oscars, Sofia Carson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lea Michele shows off her super sexy beach body - TMZ
  • A major Dancing with the Stars pro isn't returning for season 24 - Gossip Cop
  • Dove Cameron celebrates her Galore cover with some of her closest friends - Just Jared Jr
  • George W. Bush's daughter is set to headline a Planned Parenthood charity event - Wetpaint
  • Are Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus dating? - Lainey Gossip
  • Katherine Heigl's CBS drama Doubt has been cancelled - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Multipass

    That’s a pretty dress.

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here