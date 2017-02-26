Singer Sofia Carson Stuns at Her First Oscars Ever!

Sofia Carson looks so glamorous at the 2017 Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday (February 26) in Hollywood.

This is the Descendants actress and singer’s first ever Oscars, and she looks nothing less than stunning for it!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sofia Carson

If you haven’t heard, Sofia will be hosting the All Access live stream with Sports Reporter Ben Lyons on Facebook!

Be sure to check it out on Facebook.com/TheAcademy, beginning at 7PM ET/4PM PT.

Make sure to tune in for the Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, TONIGHT at 8:30pm ET/5:30pm PT on ABC!

FYI: Sofia is wearing a Monique Lhuillier dress and brooch with Christian Louboutin shoes.