Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

RIP Bill Paxton - 'Titanic' Actor Dead at 61

Natalie Portman Misses Oscars 2017, Explains Why She Can't Attend

Terrence Howard Says He Was Robbed of an Oscar

Sun, 26 February 2017 at 10:42 pm

Sofia Vergara & Joe Manganiello Make Hot Oscars Party Couple

Sofia Vergara shimmers in a killer dress while stepping out at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday (February 26) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 44-year-old Modern Family star was joined on the red carpet by her hubby Joe Manganiello.

FYI: Sofia is wearing Michael Kors dress and Lorraine Schwartz jewels.

