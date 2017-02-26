Sofia Vergara & Joe Manganiello Make Hot Oscars Party Couple

Sofia Vergara shimmers in a killer dress while stepping out at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday (February 26) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 44-year-old Modern Family star was joined on the red carpet by her hubby Joe Manganiello.

FYI: Sofia is wearing Michael Kors dress and Lorraine Schwartz jewels.

