Sting and Wife Trudie Styler are Regal at Oscars 2017

Sting and his wife Trudie Styler celebrate the singer’s fourth nomination at the 2017 Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday (February 26) in Hollywood.

The 65-year-old singer and his wife, who celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary this August, are the picture-perfect couple.

On the red carpet, Sting said he’s honored to be nominated for his fourth Academy Award, and then added with a laugh, “but I’ve never won.”

Sting‘s song “The Empty Chair” from The James Foley Story marks his fourth Best Original Song nomination.

Make sure to tune in for the Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, TONIGHT at 8:30pm ET/5:30pm PT on ABC.