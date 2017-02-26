Top Stories
Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

RIP Bill Paxton - 'Titanic' Actor Dead at 61

RIP Bill Paxton - 'Titanic' Actor Dead at 61

Natalie Portman Misses Oscars 2017, Explains Why She Can't Attend

Natalie Portman Misses Oscars 2017, Explains Why She Can't Attend

Terrence Howard Says He Was Robbed of an Oscar

Terrence Howard Says He Was Robbed of an Oscar

Sun, 26 February 2017 at 7:30 pm

Sting and Wife Trudie Styler are Regal at Oscars 2017

Sting and Wife Trudie Styler are Regal at Oscars 2017

Sting and his wife Trudie Styler celebrate the singer’s fourth nomination at the 2017 Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday (February 26) in Hollywood.

The 65-year-old singer and his wife, who celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary this August, are the picture-perfect couple.

On the red carpet, Sting said he’s honored to be nominated for his fourth Academy Award, and then added with a laugh, “but I’ve never won.”

Sting‘s song “The Empty Chair” from The James Foley Story marks his fourth Best Original Song nomination.

Make sure to tune in for the Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, TONIGHT at 8:30pm ET/5:30pm PT on ABC.
Just Jared on Facebook
sting trudie on the oscar red carpet 01
sting trudie on the oscar red carpet 02
sting trudie on the oscar red carpet 03
sting trudie on the oscar red carpet 04
sting trudie on the oscar red carpet 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Oscars, Oscars, Sting, Trudie Styler

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lea Michele shows off her super sexy beach body - TMZ
  • A major Dancing with the Stars pro isn't returning for season 24 - Gossip Cop
  • Dove Cameron celebrates her Galore cover with some of her closest friends - Just Jared Jr
  • George W. Bush's daughter is set to headline a Planned Parenthood charity event - Wetpaint
  • Are Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus dating? - Lainey Gossip
  • Katherine Heigl's CBS drama Doubt has been cancelled - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here