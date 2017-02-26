Top Stories
Oscars 2017

RIP Bill Paxton - 'Titanic' Actor Dead at 61

Natalie Portman Misses Oscars 2017, Explains Why She Can't Attend

Terrence Howard Says He Was Robbed of an Oscar

Sun, 26 February 2017 at 11:11 pm

Sting's Oscars Performance Video 2017 - Watch Sting Sing 'The Empty Chair'

Sting gave an emotional performance of his nominated song at the 2017 Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday (February 26) in Hollywood.

The 55-year-old singer hit a blacked-out stage with just a spotlight on him and his guitar, as he gave a beautiful and haunting performance of “The Empty Chair.”

“The Empty Chair” earned Sting his fourth Best Original Song nomination.

The song is featured on the soundtrack for the documentary Jim: The James Foley Story. The film chronicles tells story of American journalist James Foley, who was captured in Syria and became the first American citizen to be killed by ISIS when he was beheaded in 2014.

Watch Sting‘s moving performance.

Sting’s Oscar 2017 Performance of ‘The Empty Chair’
