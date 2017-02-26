Sunny Pawar Steals the Show on the Oscars Red Carpet!

Top Stories
Sun, 26 February 2017 at 7:46 pm

Sunny Pawar has arrived!

The eight-year-old Lion star steals the scene as he hits the red carpet looking handsome for the 2017 Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday (February 26) in Hollywood.

Also spotted arriving at the Oscars was Sunny‘s co-star Dev Patel.

The 26-year-old actor was joined on the red carpet by his mom Anita!

Dev is nominated at the awards tonight for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Lion.

FYI: Dev is wearing a Buberry suit.
