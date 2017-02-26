Top Stories
Sun, 26 February 2017 at 12:45 pm

'The Empty Chair' Stream & Download - Listen to Oscars 2017 Best Original Song Nominee!

Sting and J. Ralph‘s song “The Empty Chair” landed an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song, and we have the full stream for you here to enjoy!

The song is from the documentary Jim: The James Foley Story, which tells the story of the life of journalist and war correspondent of the late James “Jim” Foley.

Sting will be performing the song live tonight during the Oscars ceremony.

Be sure to buy the song on iTunes if you missed it!

Click inside to read the lyrics to the song…
