The Good Wife's Makenzie Vega Marries Boyfriend Blair Norfolk!

Congratulations to Makenzie Vega and Blair Norfolk!!!

The 23-year-old The Good Wife actress and the 30-year-old Australian model got married over Super Bowl weekend!

“Three weeks ago today we made the commitment to become a family of two. My wife is the first person I’ve ever met that not only helps me be the best version of myself but manages to make everyone around her feel valued and loved. I’ve never known so much love, kindness and laughter. I am truly blessed to have you as my partner in crime for life,” Blair captioned a photo on his account. Aww!

The newlyweds shared photos on their Instagram accounts and have both changed their last names on the social media platform to Vega Norfolk.

Instead of a traditional bride wearing white and groom wearing a black tux, they both wore white!

Makenzie had a recurring role on The Good Wife where she played the daughter of Julianna Marguiles‘ character Alicia Florrick. Blair is a high end fashion model and also a co-founder of the health food brand Activated Nutrients.

Congratulations to the happy couple on their nuptials!!

Click inside to see photos from their wedding photoshoot…

This is My Husband ???? Thank you God A post shared by Makenzie Vega Norfolk (@makenzievega) on Feb 25, 2017 at 3:19pm PST

I don't know who told this guy that he could get so close to me… ???? A post shared by Makenzie Vega Norfolk (@makenzievega) on Feb 14, 2017 at 11:21pm PST

Sea Foam A post shared by Makenzie Vega Norfolk (@makenzievega) on Feb 4, 2017 at 7:56pm PST

HAPPY BIRTHDAY ? A post shared by BLAIR VEGA NORFOLK (@blairzyboy) on Feb 10, 2017 at 10:55am PST

My electricity A post shared by BLAIR VEGA NORFOLK (@blairzyboy) on Feb 19, 2017 at 11:46pm PST