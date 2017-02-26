The Weirdest Places Oscars Have Been Kept!

Tonight is finally the night the 2017 Academy Awards will air live on ABC!

Over the years, Oscar winners have shared the conventional places they keep their trophies like their fireplaces, offices, and trophy cases.

These 12 winners keep their Oscars in extremely unique places from the bottom of the closet to bathrooms to Australian farms. Surprisingly, some of them don’t want the award to be seen at all!

Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the show this year and there will be a star-studded roster of presenters hitting the stage to present awards and introduce performances.

Click through the slideshow to find out where some winners keep their Oscars…