Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

RIP Bill Paxton - 'Titanic' Actor Dead at 61

Natalie Portman Misses Oscars 2017, Explains Why She Can't Attend

Terrence Howard Says He Was Robbed of an Oscar

Sun, 26 February 2017 at 5:43 pm

Tony Winner Cynthia Erivo Makes Her Oscars Red Carpet Debut!

Cynthia Erivo makes a stunning entrance on the red carpet at the 2017 Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday (February 26) in Hollywood.

The 30-year-old actress, who won a Tony Award last year and a Grammy Award this month both for her work in Broadway’s The Color Purple, is set to perform at the Governors Ball this evening.

Cynthia just kicked off her career and she’s already halfway to an EGOT! Make sure to see all of the celebs who are one award away from achieving the feat.

FYI: Cynthia is wearing a Paolo Sebastian dress, Laurence Dacade shoes, a Judith Leiber bag, and jewelry by Tiffany & Co. and Monique Pean.
Photos: Getty
