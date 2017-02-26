Top Stories
Sun, 26 February 2017 at 2:30 pm

Trevor Donovan Strips Down to Recreate Photo Shoot from 2004!

Trevor Donovan is stripping down to his birthday suit to recreate a photo shoot that he did back in 2004!

The 38-year-old actor was just 25 in the original photos and he has clearly packed on even more muscle over the years.

In two of the photos, Trevor is seen wearing nothing at all while lounging on a couch. In the other picture he leans against a wall with his shirt unbuttoned and his ripped abs on display.

Trevor rose to fame with a role on The CW’s hit series 90210 and he can be seen on CMT’s new series Sun Records, which airs on Thursday nights. He plays the role of Eddy Arnold, one of the first country music stars who crossed over into the pop world.

WHICH PHOTOS ARE HOTTER – Trevor’s 2004 pics or his 2017 shots?
Photos: Devin Dygert
