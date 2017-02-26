Top Stories
Vanessa Hudgens Will Star in Romantic Comedy 'The Pre-Nup'

Vanessa Hudgens has a new movie in the works!

The 28-year-old Powerless actress will be featured in the romantic comedy The Pre-Nup, ComingSoon.net reports.

She will star alongside Alice Eve, Emile Hirsch, David Koechner, Hugh Bonneville, and rising comedy star Sebastian Maniscalco.

The film will be directed by Jonathan Lynn (My Cousin Vinny, The Whole Nine Yards) and is expected to start shooting in June in the UK.

The flick follows the “hilarious consequences of an American groom suggesting to his British bride that they should get a pre-nuptial agreement … the night before their wedding.”

Pictured: Vanessa doing some shopping at Alfred’s on Melrose Place on Saturday (February 25) in Los Angeles.

15+ pictures inside of Vanessa Hudgens going shopping…

