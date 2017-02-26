Top Stories
Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

RIP Bill Paxton - 'Titanic' Actor Dead at 61

RIP Bill Paxton - 'Titanic' Actor Dead at 61

Natalie Portman Misses Oscars 2017, Explains Why She Can't Attend

Natalie Portman Misses Oscars 2017, Explains Why She Can't Attend

Terrence Howard Says He Was Robbed of an Oscar

Terrence Howard Says He Was Robbed of an Oscar

Sun, 26 February 2017 at 6:30 pm

Viggo Mortensen Bring Son Henry to Oscars 2017!

Viggo Mortensen Bring Son Henry to Oscars 2017!

Viggo Mortensen suits up while walking the carpet at the 2017 Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday (February 26) in Hollywood.

The 58-year-old actor was joined at the event by his 29-year-old son Henry.

Viggo is nominated for his second Oscar this evening. He is up for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role for his work in the movie Captain Fantastic. He is up against Manchester By the Sea‘s Casey Affleck, Hacksaw Ridge‘s Andrew Garfield, La La Land‘s Ryan Gosling, and FencesDenzel Washington.

FYI: Viggo is wearing Dior.
Just Jared on Facebook
viggo mortensen oscars 2017 01
viggo mortensen oscars 2017 02
viggo mortensen oscars 2017 03
viggo mortensen oscars 2017 04
viggo mortensen oscars 2017 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Oscars, Henry Mortensen, Oscars, Viggo Mortensen

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lea Michele shows off her super sexy beach body - TMZ
  • A major Dancing with the Stars pro isn't returning for season 24 - Gossip Cop
  • Dove Cameron celebrates her Galore cover with some of her closest friends - Just Jared Jr
  • George W. Bush's daughter is set to headline a Planned Parenthood charity event - Wetpaint
  • Are Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus dating? - Lainey Gossip
  • Katherine Heigl's CBS drama Doubt has been cancelled - The Hollywood Reporter
  • GreatCatSbee

    Aww they look so cool!

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here