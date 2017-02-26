Viggo Mortensen Bring Son Henry to Oscars 2017!

Viggo Mortensen suits up while walking the carpet at the 2017 Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday (February 26) in Hollywood.

The 58-year-old actor was joined at the event by his 29-year-old son Henry.

Viggo is nominated for his second Oscar this evening. He is up for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role for his work in the movie Captain Fantastic. He is up against Manchester By the Sea‘s Casey Affleck, Hacksaw Ridge‘s Andrew Garfield, La La Land‘s Ryan Gosling, and Fences‘ Denzel Washington.

FYI: Viggo is wearing Dior.