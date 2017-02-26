Viola Davis' 6 Best Awards Show Speeches - Watch Now!

Viola Davis is up for Best Supporting Actress at the 2017 Oscars later today for her performance in Fences.

In honor of the How to Get Away with Murder star’s nomination, we’ve rounded up her all-time best awards show speeches!

Viola has made history for women everywhere and for anyone who has ever struggled to believe in themselves.

From sharing personal stories about her five-year old-daughter Genesis to quoting Harriet Tubman, Viola‘s awards show speeches are almost impossible to rank – but we’ve tried!

#6: Viola’s Emotional Acceptance Speech at SAG Awards 2015



Viola Davis I SAG Awards Acceptance Speech 2015 I TNT

Viola won the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series prize for her work on How to Get Away with Murder at the 2015 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

In her emotional acceptance speech, she opened up about the way she tells her daughter bedtime stories at night and went on to thank a ton of people “for thinking that a sexualized, messy, mysterious woman could be a 49-year-old dark skinned African-American woman who looks like me.”

#5: Viola’s Moving Self-Acceptance Speech at Watermark Conference 2017



Viola Davis – Watermark Conference 2017

Viola may be an award-winning movie and TV star now, but she says she has struggled for a long time with loving herself and has only felt “really confident” in the past few years.

While this event wasn’t technically an awards show, Viola‘s speech at the 2017 Watermark Conference for Women Silicon Valley is totally list-worthy.

“I tried to live somebody else’s life, and it does not work,” she said, adding that “nothing will do you any good if you do not own your own story. If you own your own story, that is how you live life bigger than yourself. You are enough.”

#4: Viola Davis References Her ‘Classic Beauty’ in People’s Choice Awards 2015 Speech

Viola Davis – Acceptance Speech

At the 2015 People’s Choice Awards, Viola won the award for Favorite Actress In A New TV Series for How to Get Away with Murder.

In her acceptance speech, she referenced the New York Times article that called her “less classically beautiful” than lighter-skinned actresses.

#3: Viola Addresses Donald Trump Backstage at Golden Globes 2017

Viola Davis on diversity and Trump pic.twitter.com/vQtYq4sTC9 — April (@aprilsalud) January 9, 2017

After Meryl Streep delivered her powerful speech addressing Donald Trump at the 2017 Golden Globes, Viola chimed in backstage.

She shared her feelings on the issues currently boiling in America right now and how it’s all a much bigger problem than just Trump.

“I want to, believe it or not, remove Trump from the equation,” she told the crowd after winning the award for Best Supporting Actress. “Because I feel like it’s bigger than him. I believe that it is our responsibility to uphold what it is to be an American, and what America is about, and the true meaning of what it means to pursue the American dream. I think that America in and of itself has been an affirmation, but I think that we’ve fallen short a lot.”

“Because there was no way that we can have anyone in office [who] is not an extension of our own belief system,” she added. “So then, what does that say about us? And I think that — if you answer that question, then I think that says it all.”

#2: Viola Davis Wins First Golden Globe After Five Nominations Over the Years

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture goes to @violadavis! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/0ABKjB2d5m — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 9, 2017

After Viola won Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture for her work in Fences at the 2017 Golden Globes, she delivered an emotional acceptance speech.

“This story screamed art and heart,” she told the crowd. “And it deserved to be told.”

#1: Viola Makes History for Black Women at Emmys 2015



Viola Davis Gives Powerful Speech About Diversity and Opportunity | Emmys 2015

At the 2015 Emmy Awards, Viola won the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for How to Get Away with Murder.

The event marked the first time a black woman had ever won an award in the category.

She thanked Kerry Washington, who was the first black woman in nearly two decades to get a nomination in the category, and quoted Harriet Tubman in her inspiring acceptance speech. See how celebs reacted here.

Best of luck to Viola at the 2017 Oscars tonight!