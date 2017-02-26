Top Stories
Sun, 26 February 2017 at 7:53 pm

Viola Davis Could Win Her First Oscar Tonight!

Viola Davis Could Win Her First Oscar Tonight!

Viola Davis could have a big night at the 2017 Oscars – she’s up for an award tonight in the Best Supporting Actress category!

The 51-year-old Fences star brought along her hubby Julius Tennon to the event, held at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday (February 26) in Hollywood.

Viola has been nominated two times before this year – once for The Help back in 2012 and once for Doubt back in 2009. She has yet to win an Academy Award. Best of luck tonight to all of the nominees!

Make sure to tune in for the Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, TONIGHT at 8:30pm ET/5:30pm PT on ABC!

FYI: Viola is wearing Armani Prive with Niwaka jewelry, Bally bag, and Stuart Weitzman shoes.
