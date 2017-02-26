Viola Davis Wins Best Supporting Actress at Oscars 2017 - Watch Her Speech (Video)

Viola Davis just won her first Oscar ever for her work in Fences and she gave an extremely emotional speech!

The 51-year-old actress spoke on stage about the huge honor after being nominated three times over the years.

“People ask me all the time, what kind of stories do you want to tell, Viola? And I say, exhume those bodies…exhume those stories. The stories of the people who dreamed big, and never saw those stories to fruition…I became an artist and thank god I did…. We are the only profession that celebrates what it means to live a life,” Viola said during her speech.

“Here’s to [playwright] August Wilson, who exhumed and exalted the ordinary people,” Viola said.

.@violadavis gives tearful acceptance speech thanking her family: "I'm so glad that you are the foundation of my life." #Oscars pic.twitter.com/70UvDzlhsM — ABC News (@ABC) February 27, 2017

FYI: Viola is wearing an Armani Prive custom gown.