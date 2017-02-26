Will Donald Trump Watch Oscars 2017?

Donald Trump will not be watching the 2017 Academy Awards tonight, according to White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

“I think Hollywood is known for being rather far to the left in its opinions, and I’ve got to be honest with you, I think the president will be hosting the governors’ ball that night,” the Press Secretary said when asked. “The First Lady’s put a lot of time into this event… and I have a feeling that that’s where the president and the first lady are going to be focused on Sunday night.”

The Governors Ball is being held this weekend at the White House during the yearly National Governor’s Association winter meeting.

There have been frequent anti-Trump speeches at awards shows this season, including Meryl Streep‘s viral speech at the 2017 Golden Globes about Trump mocking a disabled reporter.