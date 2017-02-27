Top Stories
Mon, 27 February 2017 at 1:25 pm

Adele Congratulates Friend Emma Stone on Her Oscar Win!

Adele wasn’t sending her love to a new lover last night after the 2017 Academy Awards, she was sending love to one of her good friends!

The 28-year-old singer took to Instagram to post a congratulatory note and photo for her pal Emma Stone after she won Best Actress at the Oscars.

“Ah Emma ❤️,” Adele captioned a photo of her standing in front of the TV while the actress gave her acceptance speech. “And Moonlight, congratulations so so wonderful ⭐️.”

You might remember how Emma, Adele, and Jennifer Lawrence gave off squad goals when they grabbed dinner together in New York back in November 2015.

