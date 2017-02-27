Adriana Lima Wants to Do Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Until She's 40

Adriana Lima strikes a sexy pose on the cover of Ocean Drive‘s March 2017 issue.

Here’s what the 35-year-old supermodel had to share with the mag:

On having more kids: “I always wanted a lot of children. I’m not finished yet.”

On believing in aliens: “I don’t picture them as, like, coming to get me or abducting humans. I imagine they maybe look like us but with a higher intelligence and connection to the universe.”

On the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show: “My goal is to do the fashion show till I’m 40, at least. Or [as long as] gravity is on my side.”

