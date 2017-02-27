Amy Adams Shows Some Cleavage Presenting at Oscars 2017

Top Stories
Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

RIP Bill Paxton - 'Titanic' Actor Dead at 61

Natalie Portman Misses Oscars 2017, Explains Why She Can't Attend

Terrence Howard Says He Was Robbed of an Oscar

Mon, 27 February 2017 at 1:00 am

Amy Adams looks super sexy hitting the stage during the 2017 Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday (February 26) in Hollywood.

The 42-year-old actress showed off some skin in a cleavage-baring metallic, dress as she presented during the show.

Amy presented the award for Best Adapted Screenplay to Moonlight director Barry Jenkins.

Even though she wasn’t nominated this year, Amy‘s film Arrival won Best Sound Editing at tonight’s awards show.

FYI: Amy is wearing a Tom Ford dress.
