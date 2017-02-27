Ariana Grande Debuts 'Everyday' Music Video With Future - Watch Here!

Ariana Grande gives it to us good in the just released music video for “Everyday” featuring Future, and you can watch it right here!

The 23-year-old entertainer serves as narrator while various couples get their love on in the background in the hilarious clip, directed by Chris Marrs Piliero.

Ariana is currently on the road as part of her Dangerous Women Tour, she is set to hit the stage at the SAP Center tonight (February 27) in San Jose, Calif.

Watch the music video below…



Ariana Grande – ‘Everyday’ feat. Future (Music Video)