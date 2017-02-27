Top Stories
Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

'Moonlight' Wins Best Picture After Oscars Mess-Up, Wrong Winner Announced (Video)

Oscars After Parties 2017 - Full Coverage!

Emma Stone Wins Best Actress at Oscars 2017 - Watch Her Speech! (Video)

Mon, 27 February 2017 at 11:20 am

Armie Hammer & Elizabeth Chambers Give a Look of Love on the Red Carpet!

Armie Hammer and his wife Elizabeth Chambers look so in love at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday night (February 26) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The pair posed for photos and looked like they were having the best time together!

That night, Armie commented on the Moonlight and La La Land Best Picture snafu.

“Warren Beatty is getting a lot of flack but wasn’t Faye Dunaway the one who actually said La La Land…?,” Armie tweeted.

FYI: Elizabeth is wearing a Monique Lhuillier dress and Stuart Weitzman shoes. Armie is wearing a Montblanc watch.

