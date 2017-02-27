BFFs Kate Beckinsale & Sarah Silverman Attend the Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2017

Kate Beckinsale and Sarah Silverman walk the carpet at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday night (February 26) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The ladies became BFFs after Sarah started dating Kate‘s ex Michael Sheen a few years ago!

Sarah was joined on the red carpet by fellow comedian Stephanie Simbari. Some of the other stars pictured here on the carpet include Minnie Driver, Patricia Clarkson, Megan Mullally and hubby Nick Offerman, and Cheryl Hines.

FYI: Kate is wearing a Zuhair Murad gown. Minnie is wearing a Vionnet gown, Rene Caovilla shoes, and Gilan diamond earrings and ring. Megan is wearing a Carolina Herrera dress, Christian Louboutin shoes, and a Buccelatti bag and jewelry. Nick is wearing Gucci. Cheryl is wearing a Romona Keveža Collection dress, a Tadashi Shoji clutch, and Open Hearts by Jane Seymour jewelry.