Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

'Moonlight' Wins Best Picture After Oscars Mess-Up, Wrong Winner Announced (Video)

Oscars After Parties 2017 - Full Coverage!

Emma Stone Wins Best Actress at Oscars 2017 - Watch Her Speech! (Video)

Mon, 27 February 2017 at 11:42 am

Big Sean & Jhene Aiko Get Cozy At Elton John's Oscars Party!

Big Sean and Jhene Aiko continue to fuel relationship rumors at the 2017 Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Academy Awards Viewing Party!

The 28-year-old rapper and Jhene, 28, stayed by each others side while attending the big bash held at The City of West Hollywood Park on Sunday (February 26) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The two artists released a joint album together called TWENTY88 back in April of 2016 are set to release a follow-up later this year.

Also in attendance at the event was male supermodel Jon Kortajarena.

In case you missed it, stream Big Sean‘s latest studio album I Decided here!
